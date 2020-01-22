Mailbag: Jordan Cove project poses major risks

On Jan. 8 the Coos Bay City Council approved dredging to enable the $10 billion Jordan Cove LNG project to move forward. Mayor Joe Benetti cast the deciding vote to break the 3-3 council tie. This is a project of interest to all Oregonians for many reasons, including the jobs and economic benefits promised by Pembina Corp., a $7 billion Canadian company that wants to build a 230-mile pressurized gas pipeline from Malin to Coos Bay, where the gas will be liquified, loaded on 300-plus-meter specialized tankers, and shipped to markets in Asia.

Opponents of the project report that Coos Bay lies near the Cascadia Subduction Zone, a geologically very active area where two major earth plates intersect and which runs from Northern California to British Columbia. Experts have predicted a 40% chance of an earthquake of 7.1 or higher magnitude occurring in the Cascadia fault zone within the next 50 years; a magnitude 9.0-plus earthquake could result in a tsunami 100 feet high, which the Coos Bay website reports would cause local catastrophic damage. Opponents also mention the threats to Oregon rivers, violation of Native American sacred lands, and the polluting effects of fracking, which releases toxic methane into the atmosphere, contaminates water reservoirs, and sparks earthquakes.

