Mailbag: Joining in voting for Donald Trump

In response to Mr. Douglas Bauer’s letter of Oct. 20 in the mailbox.

I understand, he thinks Mr. Martinak’s wrong in stating he is voting for Trump!

However, I didn’t care for his telling Mr. Martinak as a veteran he should be ashamed to vote for Trump as he called any veteran who would vote for him wrong.

I have read a lot about the statements from a left-leaning newspaper. Also, this left-leaning paper posted a cartoon of the president laughing at a veteran graveyard.

Funny how these two papers put out these statements. I am sure they didn’t check the story, as all the information on this was printed anonymously. According to their sources, it was a long time ago when the president made this statement. I for one find it odd the Democrats would not have jumped on this news as soon as it happened.

When I dare post a letter to the Mailbag, I must furnish my email address, phone number and mailing address. Then these papers gladly put this out without checking the facts of its being anonymous!

I also am a veteran. Although I don’t know Mr. Martinak, I will be joining him in voting for Trump!

R.L. Wilson

Albany

