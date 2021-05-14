Mailbag: Join in voting yes on Measure 2-130

Why am I voting yes on Measure 2-130, the Benton County Health and Safety Levy?

Because 2-130 won’t raise our tax rate.

Because the levy moves us forward in the integration of mental health services with crisis response.

Because high-risk new moms need visiting nurses to help them get their babies off to a healthy start.

Because we need sheriff’s deputies to be available for 24/7 response throughout the county.

Why am I voting yes on 2-130? Because I value a safe and healthy Benton County.

Please join me in voting yes!

Penny York

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0