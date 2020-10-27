Mailbag: Join in voting Keith Kolkow

When I proposed the creation of a Human Relations Award in 2011, I had not yet met Keith Kolkow.
By the time Keith was announced as a 2016 recipient of the award, I was not surprised. Keith is exactly the kind of leader in Albany I was hoping the award would recognize. From his tireless work with the Albany Downtown Association, protecting our historic districts and creation of Albany’s Pride Celebration, Keith represents a commitment to Albany that is unmatched in the race for Ward 1.
Keith Kolkow is an authentic, proven leader who will make city government work for everyone. Please join me in voting Keith Kolkow for Albany City Council Ward 1.
Michael Thomson
Albany
