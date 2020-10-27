Mailbag: Join in voting for Rep. Peter DeFazio

I encourage all Congressional District 4 voters to support Peter DeFazio’s reelection to another term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Over the last few years, I started paying more attention to national-level policy matters. It is during this time that my appreciation for Rep. DeFazio has really grown. I’ve relayed comments to him and have attended many of his town hall meetings, in person or virtual. I am impressed by DeFazio’s depth of knowledge, experience and commitment to his constituents, even those who disagree with him. He is not stumped by any question.

He is respectful and interested in practical solutions to problems. He has shown leadership in many areas, such as transportation and infrastructure, COVID-19 relief and the wildfire response.

In contrast, DeFazio’s opponent, Alek Skarlatos, represents a dangerous alternative whom voters should reject. Skarlatos supports policies to roll back health care even while we are in the midst of a pandemic. He stands by the president’s failed COVID-19 response. He opposes the minimum wage and common-sense gun control legislation.

His extreme positions are not aligned with the needs of District 4 residents. Despite this, national Republicans have poured money into Skarlatos’ campaign, viewing this seat as a target.