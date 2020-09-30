Mailbag: Join in voting for Nancy Wyse

After careful consideration of each of the candidates for Position 3, Benton County commissioner, I am exceedingly pleased to support Nancy Wyse for commissioner.

I am grateful to each of the individuals who stepped forward, offering their unique perspectives and skills. After thoroughly reviewing the information provided by each candidate, I believe the depth and variety of experiences Nancy possesses makes her uniquely qualified to help guide and serve Benton County during this critical time.

What I admire most about Nancy is her ability to listen carefully and do the detailed homework required to understand an issue fully before making a decision or offering input. There are many problems and issues that confront our leaders at the city and county level. Nancy has worked within both the county and the city of Corvallis, and can foster a renewed level of intergovernmental cooperation and collaboration.

Nancy, while completing two terms as a Corvallis city councilor, also served on the county budget committee and its planning commission. Her responsibilities have included vice president of city council as well as serving on a number of task force groups at the city and at the statewide level through the League of Oregon Cities. Please join me in voting for Nancy Wyse, the clear choice for Benton County commissioner.