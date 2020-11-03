Mailbag: Join in voting for Marty Wilde for rep

As a proud veteran (USAF, 1962-66), I have the privilege of supporting the election of Marty Wilde to the office of Representative of the Oregon Legislature, District 11.

As a veteran, I believe it’s important to have a representative who not only appreciates the sacrifices of those who have served in uniform, but who has made those same sacrifices.

What’s particularly noteworthy about Marty’s service, for which he was awarded the Bronze Star, is that it was completely voluntary. Only the sense of patriotic duty compelled him to serve in Afghanistan, Bosnia, the Middle East and then in the North American Aerospace Defense Command to protect America against the threat of Soviet bombers and missiles.

With Marty Wilde in office, Oregonians in his district can count on his support for veterans, past, present and future, and the services they need to prosper: health care, education and job creation — the same services healthy communities need.

Please join me in voting for Marty Wilde for your Representative in District 11.

Bud Laurent

Corvallis

