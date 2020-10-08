 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Join in voting for Marilyn Smith

Mailbag: Join in voting for Marilyn Smith

{{featured_button_text}}

I am pleased to see that Marilyn Smith is a candidate for Ward 3 on the Albany City Council.

She was a colleague of mine for several years when she was a government reporter at the Albany Democrat-Herald.

In recent years, I have witnessed her thorough and responsible acts as the management assistant and communications officer for the city of Albany. She retired from that position earlier this year.

Marilyn is a bright, competent citizen who believes in the value of public service. She also understands the decision-making role a city council member must play in the successful operation of a municipality. She is prepared today from experience and background to carry out council business.

This is one vote that I am more than happy to make, and hope that many more of my Ward 3 neighbors will join me in voting for Marilyn Smith.

John Buchner

Albany

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News