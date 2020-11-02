Mailbag: Join in voting for Alex Johnson II

Nobody should have a lock on public elected office.

After 12 years of Sharon Konopa as mayor, it’s time for a change.

May I remind you that she allowed her strong personal feelings against accessory dwelling units to waste valuable city resources as she vetoed the ordinance three times over a two-year period. At this time Albany is still not in compliance with state law regarding ADUs.

Contrary to the mayor’s insistence that ADUs will turn Albany into a slum, nothing could be further from the truth. None of any of the other cities in the state of Oregon have reported that ADUs have turned their cities into slums. The mayor has consistently opposed development and growth in Albany. It’s time for a change.

Alex Johnson II has demonstrated his ability to lead as a city councilor. I’ve personally met with Alex and spoken to him many times about issues in our city. He is a small business owner and he takes the time to listen. He is reasonable and logical. Alex will set the tone for a vibrant city, and will guide growth into the future.