Mailbag: Join in supporting Sean Scorvo

Oregonians are awesome! Courageous, capable, strong and selfless. Words fail.

Now I’m thinking about the recovery from wildfires and the pandemic. They are going to be a horrendous challenge. For the state, the economic toll is huge.

I’m looking for the legislators to show the same traits in Salem next year. In other words, action and collaboration, regardless of politics, regardless of beliefs, regardless of anything. We need Oregonians helping Oregonians. I want to see our legislators look problems squarely in the face and work together to come up with the best possible solutions. When sacrifices are called for, make sure they are just and equitable.

In my own Oregon House District 23, the incumbent representative, Nearman, has a history of standing in the way of problem-solving collaboration. He walked out on key legislative actions that impact us locally rather than help find solutions that benefit us. His legislative tenure can be summed up as vote no, propose no alternative solutions, walk out.

I want a more pragmatic representative from HD23, someone capable, nonpartisan and a problem-solver, because we sure need that now. I support Sean Scorvo for Oregon HD 23.

Join me in supporting this worthy candidate.