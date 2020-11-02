Mailbag: Join in reelecting Mayor Konopa

We want to express our support for the reelection of our dear friend Mayor Sharon Konopa. She has selflessly dedicated more than 24 years to the betterment of the city and community that she loves.

We had the great fortune of meeting Mayor Konopa long before she decided to become mayor. She along with Dick Olsen attended a meeting of the North Albany Neighborhood Association even though she represented another ward. She was interested in hearing our concerns, and helping out if she could. We have been friends with Sharon and her husband, Steve, ever since.

Sharon has an impressive list of accomplishments. She is and has been on countless boards, committees or commissions, not just for Albany, but the Mid-Willamette Valley and the State of Oregon over the past couple of decades.

Sharon’s experience, leadership, openness, ability to listen, compassion, tireless work ethic and accessibility are but a few of her strengths. Anyone can call her literally any time and she is happy to listen and help in any way that she can.

Sharon lives and breathes Albany. She is and has been a great ambassador for our city. One of her passions is the revitalization of downtown Albany. Her drive to see a project through to completion is tireless.