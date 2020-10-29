Mailbag: Join in electing Jami Cate to House

By this letter I support the election of Jami Cate to the House of Representatives, District 17.

Jami has the energy to represent us well in Salem. She grew up farming and is quickly learning about forest management issues and concerns. The extreme fire season we are coming out of was unprecedented, and needs to be a reminder that good forest management and adequate forest firefighting funding is paramount.

We cannot have fire on the landscape unchecked in the middle of August, though there are times of the year when fire is an excellent tool to mitigate forest fuels that carry and intensify fire behaviors.

Jami is open-minded and listens to those of us who live with fire all year long. Jami has an eye toward great Oregon agriculture and great Oregon forests, both public and private. Jami understands and supports best management practices.

Jami agrees that clean air and clean water are very important, and that can be maintained with healthy farms and forests. Jami is a really good people person and wants to make sure residents and businesses in her district are heard and supported.

Please join me to elect Jami Cate to the Oregon House of Representatives.

Milton Moran

Sweet Home

