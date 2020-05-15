Mailbag: Johnson will keep Linn County great

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kerry Johnson will be a great county commissioner. I have known Kerry for all her adult life and know that she is a person of great integrity, is hard working and really cares about Linn County. She is a lifelong Linn County resident.

Kerry was appointed by the current county commissioners to serve on the important Budget Committee. In doing so, they had the confidence in her ability to make good decisions on how your hard-earned tax money would be spent on improving the lives of your family. During this COVID-19 emergency, the bank Kerry Johnson helped found, and sits on the board, has helped farmers and business owners get the money needed to keep them open. In addition, her family dental office worked hard to serve the emergency needs of their clients.

Kerry has been a big supporter of 4-H and FFA and working on the Linn County Fair as a member of the Fair Board has helped it evolve into the great family outing it has become in recent years. Kerry is not a career politician and will serve you by listening and responding to your needs. A vote for Kerry Johnson will assure you will have a voice in the things important to your family and important in keeping Linn County a great place to live.

Sharon Schmidt

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0