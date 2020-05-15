Mailbag: Johnson on the mark about Sprenger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Recently we received a mailer from Kerry Johnson, candidate for Linn County Commission. In the mailer, it talked about three things: one, that Sherrie Sprenger was not asked to continue in leadership under a new Republican leadership team that took over last fall; second, about Sherrie advocating for a big pay increase for legislators; third, it mentioned how Rep. Sprenger uses her campaign expense account, which is supposed to be for her campaign for the state Legislature.

All of this has been documented. If you go back and read the story in the Oregonian or Statesman Journal last fall when Rep. Christine Drazan challenged Minority Leader Carl Wilson and won, it will point out that Sprenger was not part of the new team. In another newspaper story, Sprenger strongly advocated for a big pay raise for herself and her fellow lawmakers. Finally, if you go to the secretary of state website and look at Sprenger’s campaign expenses, you will find she spent over $32,000 on mileage reimbursements and spending on lavish five-star resorts in New Hampshire.

The reason Sprenger is reacting so strongly is she knows these facts are indefensible and true. The last mention in the mailer was from Kerry Johnson, that while serving on the Racing Commission, she never once asked to be reimbursed for expenses, though she incurred many of them.