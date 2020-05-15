Mailbag: Johnson has vision for Linn County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kerry Johnson is a doer. She knows how to get things done. I have known Kerry for many, many years and I can honestly say she is always looking at the big picture and doing the right thing. If someone needs something or something needs to be done, she takes all the steps necessary to make it happen and at that in a timely manner. She is able to do this because she listens, she is open to ideas, is easy to talk to, and most of all she cares.

To sum up, if I had to use one word to describe Kerry it would be that she is a visionary. Kerry is always looking forward, looking ahead to what the next step is or what is needed. She sees the big picture. That’s who she is, her morals carry into everything that she is involved in. Having a seat as a Linn County commissioner I believe that this would be no different. No different than the huge success we have seen her bring to the Linn County Fair, where she is someone who is sure to always be around and making the experience amazing for all involved.

Kerry lives and breathes Linn County, and she loves Linn County and all of the people in it. I have no doubt that as your Linn County commissioner Kerry Johnson will knock it out of the park!

Tony Megale

Philomath

