Mailbag: Johnson brings useful perspective

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Linn County Commission needs a working woman’s experience with a well-rounded point of view in this time of change.

Kerry Johnson is that woman. Kerry is a lifelong resident of Linn County. She has actively served on the Linn County Fair Board for over 17 years. Kerry served on the 2019 Linn County Budget Committee. Serving on Willamette Valley Bank board since 2003. Kerry is a continuous supporter of 4-H and FFA leadership programs.

She is a businesswoman with perspective and knowledge of agricultural economics, large and small business in Linn County.

Kerry has experience and understanding that will serve to benefit all of us living in Linn County. Join me in voting for Linn County Commissioner Kerry Johnson.

Nadji Vogel

Scio

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0