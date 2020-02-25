Mailbag: Johnson best bet for Linn commissioner

We have the opportunity to vote for a great candidate for Linn County commissioner. Kerry Johnson has worked in her husband’s dental practice as business manager since 1990 and 16 years with the startup in 2003 of Willamette Community Bank (11 years as chairman). Kerry has served 16 years on the Linn County Fair Board and on the Linn County Budget Committee. Kerry has an excellent understanding of the county’s resources and our county’s departments' needs.