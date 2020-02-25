Mailbag: Johnson best bet for Linn commissioner

Mailbag: Johnson best bet for Linn commissioner

  Updated
We have the opportunity to vote for a great candidate for Linn County commissioner. Kerry Johnson has worked in her husband’s dental practice as business manager since 1990 and 16 years with the startup in 2003 of Willamette Community Bank (11 years as chairman). Kerry has served 16 years on the Linn County Fair Board and on the Linn County Budget Committee. Kerry has an excellent understanding of the county’s resources and our county’s departments' needs.

Kerry, born in Linn County, cares about the future of Linn County and our residents. Kerry listens and will work to help everyone in Linn County.

Please join me in voting for Kerry Johnson, your next Linn County commissioner.

Cliff Wooten 

Scio

Editor's note: The author is a retired Linn County commissioner.

