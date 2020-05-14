Mailbag: Johnson a solid community leader

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear voting residents of Linn County: We have the opportunity to nominate and elect Kerry Johnson as Linn County commissioner. Kerry has many qualifications for this position, including business experience, enthusiasm, energy and honesty.

She is a recognized community leader and has distinguished herself on the Linn County Fair Board, Linn County Budget Committee, Oregon Racing Commission and the board of a local bank. I am proud to be associated with her and commend her on her ability to accomplish challenging tasks which best serve the public need.

Kerry is a likable individual dedicated to the welfare of people and businesses in our county. She is a creative thinker seeking solutions to problems; she will research topics tirelessly and present merits/weaknesses to her constituents and fellow commissioners until a solution is developed. Kerry will work efficiently with the other commissioners.

Kerry Johnson is the most qualified candidate and will be an effective county commissioner. Please support Kerry Johnson with your vote for Linn County commissioner.

Mike Huber, DVM

Albany

