Re: Real reason Jesus was crucified (Mailbag, April 15):
While it is true Jesus was feared by Jewish leaders for his religious beliefs, I respectfully submit He was feared even more by the Romans for political reasons. Jesus philosophy of non-violence and love ran completely counter to established Roman law and culture.
I have constructed, repaired or restored dozens of religious based stained glass windows, and have not run across a single scene of any Jews being present, let alone rejoicing, applauding, smirking, smiling, dancing, or enjoying the proceedings. But there are images of Roman soldiers in the scenes doing just that.
Fast forward to today. If Trump had the power of Pilate, would he kill Democrats and immigrants for political or religious reasons?
Jeff Senders
Albany (April 16)