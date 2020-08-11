Mailbag: It's up to our elected officials

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In July 30’s Editor’s Mailbag, Marjorie Spletstoser wrote, “People in White Houses shouldn’t throw dirty Stones.”

The only rocks being thrown are by Biden supporters at his campaign rallies held nightly in Portland.

Marjorie also wrote, “And worse yet, he who is guilty should not cast the first Stone.”

Is this her attempt at quoting Jesus? “Let him who is without sin cast the first stone.”

How hypocritical of you, Marjorie. You and Mr. Spletstoser have been casting first stones at our president since he took office.

Together, you couldn’t carry Donald Trump’s water.

Jim Lindsay

Corvallis

