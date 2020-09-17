Mailbag: It's time to stand up and be counted

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Are the city and county recognizing and factoring in the financial difficulties its constituents face?

The entire country is already deeply in debt. Obviously, taxpayers will have to pay significantly higher taxes, fees, etc. for years to come if our representatives at federal, state and local levels don’t reevaluate their priorities and temporarily restrict spending to reflect the current reality.

The penalty of a quarter-million dollars imposed upon the city by the IRS because an employee ignored payment due dates doesn’t help either. At least for the present crisis period, restricting nonessential services expenditures would demonstrate the strong leadership we need at this difficult time.

Readers, it is time to stand up and be counted. Speak up and be counted. We must press our representatives for sustainable budgeting … if not for yourselves, then for your children.

Bob Ottaway

Corvallis

