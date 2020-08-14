Mailbag: It's time to rename Jefferson School

I was a student at Jefferson Elementary School, and I feel that we should change the school’s name, as it is currently named after a slaveholder.
I believe that children should not be going to and identifying with a name such as Jefferson. While he was our third president and a Founding Father, this does not erase the fact that he owned and exploited slaves. As a student at Jefferson, I was not taught that Jefferson was a slave owner; all I knew is that he was important in some way and my school was named after him.
We should take this opportunity to rename schools such as Jefferson, Wilson and Hoover to more positive, empowering things.
Anders Brekken
Corvallis
