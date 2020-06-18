Mailbag: It's time to enact reform legislation

In the June 3 Gazette-Times editorial titled “Local protest gives cause to be hopeful,” the writers spoke to the current activism surrounding the brutal police murder of George Floyd.
They began their piece with, “Sometimes your music player knows your mindset all too well…”
One such song for me is the 5th Dimension’s “The Declaration” on YouTube (running time 5 minutes, 15 seconds). The Declaration of Independence is vocally performed with its text on the screen.
The words used are purposely grandiose — articulating the American revolutionary spirit of rebellion/violence in 1776 — before there was a U.S. Constitution, before there was a Bill of Rights, before there was a First Amendment and before its words “…the right of the people peaceably to assemble…” were inked onto parchment for eternity by — admittedly — privileged white men. No women, no persons of color.
Listen to “The Declaration” yourself. The word “government” is used seven times over a passage of 202 words. Have a second listen. Where the word “government” appears, think “policing.”
Are we ready for substantive reform — structural change — that decries law enforcement’s historic penchant toward racial discrimination and physical brutality?
It’s time for Congress to enact the Police and Justice Reform Legislation. Idealistic? No. Just the spirit and sound practice — and oversight — of enlightened law enforcement across America.
We can feel it. We can think it. We can do it.
John Lopez Jr.
Corvallis
