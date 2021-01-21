Mailbag: It's time to do the right thing at last

I have been watching with amazement the botched roll-out of the vaccine, including using complex algorithms that end up vaccinating hospital C-level staff instead of the front workers whom we’ve been lauding over these last months.

It makes no sense. One of the first things a rescuer/first responder learns is “You don’t rescue the rescuer.” In this context it means vaccinating every one of the first responders, front-line workers and essential workers before those who make the most money get theirs. I’m speaking as a high-risk senior, and as an emergency room registered nurse.

Take care of those who are going to be the most exposed before those whose biggest exposure is their custom latte. This is not hard. It’s time to do the right thing at last.

Shelley Ries

Corvallis

