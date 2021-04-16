Mailbag: It's the time for meaningful action

We will soon be hearing much about “thoughts and prayers” for the victims of the latest mass killings, but we will also hear a great hue and cry against any gun control legislation.

The argument will be that any legislation will be an assault on the rights of law-abiding gun owners. The truth is that almost every notorious mass killing was the actions of men who legally purchased the gun they used, or one they borrowed from a family member who legally owned it. In all these cases, the owner passed a background check.

The unnoticed mass killings (those the U.S. Department of Justice defines as four or more deaths) are domestic, ones in which a man kills his female partner and their/her children before killing himself, with a gun he legally purchased for self-defense. The problem is that this country is an arsenal, not of democracy, but of insecure, angry and violent men (mostly white), and we need to rid ourselves of almost all guns.

There are more guns in this country than there are people! This is not the time for “thoughts and prayers,” it’s the time for meaningful action.

Robert B. Harris, Ph.D.

Albany

