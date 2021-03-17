Mailbag: It's past time to do the right thing

The hubris of the Oregon State University Board of Trustees and its search firm to think they could declare “We’ve got this” and conduct a closed search for the new OSU president.

With fewer eyes on it, more gets missed.

Had the search process been open in the final phase, communication between the two campuses would have taken place. Faculty, staff and students at both institutions would have had the opportunity to ask questions and share information. Perhaps the overworked and underfunded Title IX office at Louisiana State University would have contacted its counterpart at OSU.

Or Morgan Lamandre, legal director of STAR, a sexual assault survivor advocacy group in Louisiana, would have informed Brenda Tracy, former sexual assault consultant at OSU, how F. King Alexander “personally and unilaterally overturned the decision and finding of responsibility” in cases of survivors she represented at LSU.

Of course, in these situations, if people are unhappy with their leader and he is being considered at another institution, they may struggle between staying silent, and improving the chance he’ll be hired away, or doing the right thing and sharing relevant information.

It’s past time for all involved to do the right thing.