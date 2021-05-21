Mailbag: It's one thing to be right

More on bicycle safety:
May 8, 2021. “The famed German architect Helmut Jahn died Saturday after being struck by two vehicles as he was riding his bicycle. He was 81. Jahn was biking in Campton Hills, about 60 miles west of Chicago, when he was killed, police said. Police said he was hit by two vehicles going in opposite directions after he failed to stop at an intersection.”
Maybe the rules are different in Illinois.
Maybe not all motor vehicle operators read the Corvallis City Web Page on Bicycle Law and Safety.
It is one thing to be right.
It is quite another to be dead.
Shirley Johnson
Corvallis