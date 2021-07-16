Mailbag: It's OK to look out for ourselves

The recent headline said “Corvallis will revisit homeless camp cleanups,” which, translated to realspeak, becomes “Spineless local politicians fold again.”

The story is accompanied by pictures of a safe, clean skate park that you should feel guilty for, rather than relieved for having.

Somehow the question of where the homeless would go is of greater importance than why you can’t take your children downtown or jog on the multiuse paths or maintain a downtown business, as if how people unable to make proper decisions with their own freedoms is somehow your problem to solve and a restriction of your freedoms.

Your freedoms and your safety are secondary to those individuals who could care less about you.

Is it a requirement that every single metropolis on the West Coast resemble LA, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle? Seems like every month we get a new addition we must now cross the street to avoid; the angry stomper, the “No!” shouter. Why are they here in a city off the beaten path? What attracts them here?