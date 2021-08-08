 Skip to main content
Mailbag: It's OK to let the lawns get brown
Are we in a drought? Should we be conserving our water? I think about these questions as I ride my bicycle around Corvallis and observe all the sprinklers watering the lawns. Particularly the city parks!

I think I read that it’s OK to let the lawns get brown. They will recover.

Kurt Smith

Corvallis

