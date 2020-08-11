Mailbag: It's not the time to rush changes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to your news story “Corvallis School Board to vote on changing three school names,” the board is to vote on a resolution that includes this wording: “…All schools or other facilities bearing the names of Woodrow Wilson, Herbert Hoover and Thomas Jefferson have their names immediately removed, and interim designations assigned...”

Thomas Jefferson helped create the system of American democracy that helps maintain institutions such as school boards. That is why we honor him.

Herbert Hoover is regarded as one of the greatest, most effective and efficient humanitarians who ever lived, and saved millions of lives in Belgium during World War I and in Russia and nearby regions in the years following WWI and the Bolshevik Revolution. He did much the same thing in Europe following World War II.

He is a model of compassion for those in danger of starvation and other kinds of want. That is one of the reasons we honor him.

No one on the Corvallis School Board has a comparable record of accomplishments, as far as I know.