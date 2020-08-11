Mailbag: It's not the time to rush changes

According to your news story “Corvallis School Board to vote on changing three school names,” the board is to vote on a resolution that includes this wording: “…All schools or other facilities bearing the names of Woodrow Wilson, Herbert Hoover and Thomas Jefferson have their names immediately removed, and interim designations assigned...”
Thomas Jefferson helped create the system of American democracy that helps maintain institutions such as school boards. That is why we honor him.
Herbert Hoover is regarded as one of the greatest, most effective and efficient humanitarians who ever lived, and saved millions of lives in Belgium during World War I and in Russia and nearby regions in the years following WWI and the Bolshevik Revolution. He did much the same thing in Europe following World War II.
He is a model of compassion for those in danger of starvation and other kinds of want. That is one of the reasons we honor him.
No one on the Corvallis School Board has a comparable record of accomplishments, as far as I know.
I am proud to have attended Jefferson Elementary School here in Corvallis, and would simply ask that the good that Woodrow Wilson, Herbert Hoover and Thomas Jefferson did for our nation not be thrown away because of anger over racial issues. The whole of these men’s lives needs to be considered.
It is also not the time, given the restrictions on public gatherings, to rush through changes of this magnitude.
Hope Leman
Corvallis
