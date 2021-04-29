Mailbag: It's not enough to just vote no

To nurse Ramsey from Corvallis (“As I See It: Legislators need to do their jobs,” April 15):
Legislators are elected to represent concerns of their constituents. Republican senators are working to defeat the radical demands of the left. It is not enough to just vote no in the legislature. Quorum requirements are there for a reason. To decide to withhold their presence is an act of courage. Please recall nurses use the threat of a strike (just don’t show up for work) if they don’t get the contract they want.
Tom Cordier
Albany