Mailbag: It's not about us vs. them

The Human Relations Commission article (“Diversity of thought: A look at Albany’s Human Relations Commission,” Sept. 6) was highly informative.

From comments by Jo Rae Perkins, I now see that misunderstanding what Black Lives Matter activists are saying stems not from racism in any pejorative sense, but from viewing issues of race from the perspective of white people without understanding that of most Blacks. Racism is typically an unconscious bias, like the sexism so prevalent before the ‘70s. The term is not an insult. It is a fact.

To understand the unconscious attitudes of the dominant white culture, we must appreciate the nature of systemic racism. It’s the way American culture and society have developed due to being constructed by a white majority that initially considered enslavement of Blacks acceptable. Eliminating slavery didn’t end systematic discrimination. Many Blacks were unable to vote until the ‘60s. Many have their votes suppressed today.

That’s an obvious example of discrimination, but others are less apparent to those privileged by growing up white in a white-dominated culture. These forms of discrimination are denied by many whites.