Mailbag: It's not a war; it's a slaughter

Why on earth doesn't Hamas also have a "right to defend" themselves? Why is that right — like most other rights under Israeli Apartheid — reserved only for Israel?

Hamas was elected to govern the West Bank as well as Gaza, and they are trying to defend their constituents. Israel has been marching Palestinians out of their homes in Jerusalem's Sheik Jarrah district so they can march Jewish settlers right in. It's no surprise that the Palestinians objected to that, and then violent Jewish settlers attacked them, so Hamas was obliged to "defend Jerusalem."

The AP article's photos really show the "two unequal systems" of governance: Heavily-armed Israeli soldiers attack unarmed worshipers at Jerusalem's AlAqsa Mosque; in Gaza, Israeli bombs flatten entire Gaza high-rises, killing children & women, while the pathetic Hamas rockets merely make a 6 foot hole in one wall of an Israeli home.

The deaths are equally apartheid: Israel has 1 child killed of 7 deaths (14%), but Palestinians suffered 28 children + 15 women out of 109 fatalities (26%, or 39% if women are included).

The American Evangelical obsession with Israel as the "chosen land" has led to support for over-the-top Israeli violence against poorer, weakly-armed Palestinians (which is exactly the opposite of Christ's teachings about love of enemies).