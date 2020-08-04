Mailbag: It's key you know who backs movement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

First off, I want to thank Jim Landkamer for his clear and concise letter asking people “to act this fall and dump Trump.”

The second is to set the record straight about several letters referring to “White Lives Matter.” In my research I found that Rebecca Barnette, a self-described homemaker from Surgoinsville, Tennessee, is one of WLM’s cofounders. She is a veteran of several neo-Nazi groups.

Barnette simultaneously also holds the post of director of the Women’s Division of the National Socialist Movement, which is currently the largest neo-Nazi organization in America. She describes herself as a revolutionist working to create a new world for white people.

In case you wonder what the sign “14 Words” means, it’s in reference to the white supremacist slogan “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.”

The Anti-Defamation League counted 42 killings in the United States last year that were committed by political extremists. Of those 42, right-wing extremists committed 38.

No matter what movement you support, it’s key that you understand who is backing it.

Stan Hall

Corvallis

