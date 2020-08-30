Mailbag: It's imperative we change health care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We have many concerns during these troubled times.

As a retired teacher, I am most concerned about returning children to their classrooms. If this is to happen, we need to improve the state of the COVID virus in our community. Countries with good health care systems are having success. Our system is sadly lacking in assuring health care for children and their families.

Many workers have lost their insurance because of closures. This has not been a problem in other countries, as health care was provided as a right. This is the time for us to change and provide health care for our citizens.

When I first came to teach in Albany, each elementary school shared a nurse with one other school. The nurses provided a much-needed service and support for the students, teachers and families.

When I retired, the district had one nurse for the whole school system. This meant that we had little or no contact time with the nurse. This is a pipe dream, but I know school nurses would be a valuable help for everyone involved in the schools.