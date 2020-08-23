Mailbag: It's all going into police for campus

Four point one million dollars is a substantial amount of money for a university to hand out. Where do you think it’s most needed?
Mental health services? Better classes on anti-racism or indigenous history? Higher pay for teachers? Funding for its up-and-coming climate scientists?
Well, it’s irrelevant, as it’s all going into even more police officers to be on campus, despite claims of inclusiveness and allyship by administrators. I understand Oregon State University has a wonderful agriculture program, but I’d rather my tuition not go directly to the pigs. In the meantime, I’ll be attending Linn-Benton Community College and being disappointed in my hometown.
Adrian Cerny
Corvallis
