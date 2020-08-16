Mailbag: It's about health, not patriotism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What is the sane and rational excuse for refusing to wear a mask in public to reduce the risk to others of contracting a potentially fatal disease that also has long-lasting consequences for survivors of even mild cases?

What is the rationale for lying about having a medical condition that exempts one from wearing a mask when the only exemptions are for genuine disabilities, according to the Oregon Health Department?

Exactly what freedom is denied by being required to protect the health and safety of others in the community? What constitutionally protected right is violated by the governor issuing an order to wear masks when such an order is legally binding under Oregon’s Constitution?

Oregon is experiencing an increase in new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an attendant increase in the number of deaths, so exactly why do citizens believe they are being patriotic by refusing to care about others? Defining patriotism as the selfish act of resisting such a simple requirement as wearing a mask to protect others is tantamount to saying it was unpatriotic to participate in every war since the War for Independence, struggles fought for the protection of others. It was Americans’ self-sacrifice that defined their patriotism, not self-interest.