Mailbag: It's a tough life for liberal Democrats

Mom: "Son, you better get up, it's 2:30 pm and why are your eyes so red?"
Son: "My girlfriend, Lela, and I were down at the peaceful protests in Portland. I had to run through some tear gas to get to the next store we wanted to trash. Lela did a number on a policeman, she hit him in the face with a bottle of frozen water. She also helped me set a police car on fire. I've never seen a new car go up in flames. We are going back tonight to finally get into the federal courthouse and burn it."
Mom: "Well, your Dad just sent a text saying to be careful and, by the way, if you break into a shoe store tonight he needs a new pair of sneakers, size 9."
Son: "I broke his favorite bat on a Plexiglas window, but tell Dad he raised me right. It sure is fun being a liberal Democrat."
Art Allen
Lebanon
