Mailbag: It would be wise to avoid vaccines

Mandating warp-speed coronavirus vaccines heralded by Donald Trump could create a huge amount of blowback, increasing the number of people who resonate with anti-vaccine sentiments.

In the face of potential coronavirus vaccine mandates, upwards of one-third of all Oregonians could end up identifying as being “anti-vaccine.”

The general public has been losing trust in vaccines for some time now, but not without good reason. Clinical trials that seek to establish vaccine safety almost never use inert placebos in their control groups, and this practice makes it nearly impossible to determine the true safety profile of a vaccine.

This is also the case for most warp-speed coronavirus vaccines currently being tested and rushed through development. Giving pharmaceutical companies that manufacture vaccines indemnification from lawsuits only furthers public distrust.

There is a historical precedent of pandemic flu vaccines not panning out as anticipated. For example, the 1976 swine flu vaccine was fast-tracked and given to more than 40 million Americans before federal health officials realized that the vaccine was associated with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a serious and potentially deadly neurological disorder.