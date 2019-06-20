Donald Trump once famously said, "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose any voters." It appears he truly believes that and it certainly reflects the vetting process he uses to pick administration appointees.
Remember Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson? He was Trump’s physician, was nominated for the job of Veterans Affairs secretary and was discovered to have myriad problems, the least of which was his lack of qualifications and experience for the job. Prior to the announcement of his nomination Trump put him up for a second star. That nomination has yet to get the approval of the Senate Armed Services Committee. At least a few senators are watching the store.
This week Trump’s Bum of the Week Award goes to Patrick Shanahan, who was involved with domestic violence. What kind of vetting job, or for that matter, any job, does the Trump administration do? It has turned over more personnel than any administration in history (Trump never shies away from telling us how historic all his accomplishments are). And he hasn’t even finished his third year.
Embarrassment aside, the constant turnover of key leadership personnel is disruptive to the continuity of governing and damaging to the country.
Trump is certainly right about one thing; it’s time to drain the swamp.
Bob Wynhausen
Lebanon (June 19)