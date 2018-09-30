Dr. Ford is credible, but I am left with troublesome questions. Judge Kavanaugh is credible, but I am left with troublesome questions. From this chronological distance, my troublesome questions will likely never be satisfactorily answered. Further, the political maneuvering of the Democrats, the Republicans and the president is despicable. Citizens must demand they leave their partisan bunkers and make truth and justice their end goal.
One way or another, this sad episode will soon be resolved. When that happens, will our nation's culture be better or worse? We can stay in our "political trenches" and further divide ourselves from one another. Or, we can choose now to create a culture where those subjected to inappropriate sexual behavior can be counted on to report their experience to proper authorities. And, those accused of inappropriate sexual behavior can expect an impartial, thorough investigation that ends with appropriate consequences.
The choice is ours. May we choose wisely.
Beverly Beckendorf
Albany (Sept. 28)