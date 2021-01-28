Mailbag: It’s called caring for each other

In the Editor’s Mailbag on Jan. 19, Richard Hirschi, in making his case against a health care system financed by taxation rather than the capitalistic, insurance-financed system we have now, calls the health care for all, taxation-financed system “coercion.”

He says, “Good health care for all is an admirable goal that must be achieved through individual initiative and voluntary cooperation/charity.”

He is describing the present system. It isn’t working for many. Thousands lose their coverage when they lose their jobs and for a multitude of other reasons. Small businesses struggle to stay solvent due to the high premiums if they give their employees insurance coverage.

I don’t know if Mr. Hirschi would agree, but I will propose that it is in the interest of all to have a physically and mentally healthy society, just as it is to have an educated society, a safe society with police protection, fire departments that we can depend on if we have an unwanted fire, road and streets on which to travel. We pay for these with taxes, not through voluntary cooperation/charity. Is that coercion?