Mailbag: It might prove beneficial to nation

Donald Trump wasn’t a gracious winner in 2016; that he’s a rotten loser now comes as no surprise.

Obviously he’ll not go quietly and has little interest in supporting a traditional, expedient transition. His foot-dragging may be accentuated by concern for legal actions that he may face after shelter of the presidency is removed.

Richard Nixon faced such a dilemma until his successor, Gerald Ford, provided a pardon — not without controversy — for Nixon’s federal crimes. (Politics can be messy at times.) It might prove beneficial to our nation for the president-elect to take similar action at this time.

Mike Wolf

Corvallis

