Mailbag: It is time for a change of mayor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alex Johnson II is running for mayor of Albany. Great!

Alex Johnson is an insurance agent, so he operates in the real world. He is honest, smart and kind. A friend of mine who is a client of Mr. Johnson told me that he checks regularly on his clients who have health problems. That speaks well of his character.

Johnson is currently an Albany City Councilor for Ward 2. As councilor, he has spoken up for the ordinary working people and their families, and for the poor, the homeless and the aged. He is not afraid to question policies or to disagree with Mayor Konopa if he sees the need to.

Vote for Alex Johnson II for Albany mayor. It is time for a change.

Mary Brock

Albany

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0