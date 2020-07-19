Mailbag: It is our patriotic duty to take action

Mailbag: It is our patriotic duty to take action

More Americans have died in the last four months than in all our wars since World War II. We are at war again, with an invisible enemy, and we are losing the battle.

Self-proclaimed phony patriots shout about their rights, and claim the pandemic is a hoax or fake news. But Americans continue to die in ever-increasing numbers. Irresponsible people pretend nothing is happening, or claim the government has no authority to tell them what to do, and they continue to spread the disease that is killing others. These people are all traitors to our country.

Real patriotism calls for us to defend our country from its enemies, and this pandemic is our enemy. We must take actions, personally, to prevent the spread of the disease. It is our patriotic duty.

Phillip Hays

Corvallis

