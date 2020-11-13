Mailbag: It is a true November miracle

As was predicted months ago, as soon as Biden is declared President of the United States there will be no more COVID-19, no more Kate Brown and Anthony Fauci coming on TV to tell us to wear masks, and so the miracle of the Biden-Harris win has freed us all from disease and government oversight.

Since Biden has won, this means that Corvallis, Oregon, can completely open up and we can go to restaurants again. We can eat out. All the students can come back and go to college. Even better, when they come back to Corvallis, the tuition at Oregon State University will be free.

In a matter of weeks there will be no more homelessness, and just after that there’ll be all of the free drugs that anyone wants. Pass those magic mushrooms around, will you?

There’s never been anything like this in the history of Oregon, much less the United States. We don’t even need Bibles anymore. There will be no more riots, and no more need for bullets and guns. The Biden-Harris administration is going to give us all everything that we need whenever we need it. This is just incredible.

It is a true November miracle that we will all remember. This is going to be the best Christmas ever. All I can say is wow.

Robin Rose

Corvallis

