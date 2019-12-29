Mailbag: Israeli settlements violate international law

Regarding “US softens stance on West Bank,” G-T, Nov. 19: Secretary of State Pompeo “said it (the United States) no longer considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank to be a violation of international law” (quoted from Associated Press report).

Israel became the military occupying power in the West Bank after its army ousted Jordan’s military in the Six-Day War in 1967. Similarly, the Soviet Union became the military occupying power in the Baltic states and, effectively, all of Eastern Europe following the Soviet Red Army’s victorious counteroffensive against Nazi Germany.

Soon after the Six-Day War Israel began expropriating land in the West Bank to construct settlements for the almost exclusive residing by Jews.

The settlements and other Israeli activities in the West Bank are egregious violations of both the Charter of the United Nations, Article 73, and the Fourth Geneva Convention, Part III, the latter stating: “The Occupying Power shall not. . .transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Israel and the United States are both signatories to the charter and the convention. Thus, Israel’s settlements violate international law every day they exist.