Mailbag: Israeli-Palestine conflict one-sided

I apologize for hitting a raw nerve by giving Gaza’s viewpoint (Mailbag, Dec. 1).

However, it’s not a war when one side has only civilians using improvised weapons and the other side is the world’s fourth-largest trained army with the newest weapons.

Hundreds of Gaza rockets hit just one Ashkelon institution and moderately wounded one woman, but one Israeli bomb kills a whole family, destroying a whole block.

Gideon Levy bemoans Israel’s lack of morality/responsibility: “[Haaretz] Reporter Yaniv Kubovich revealed the shocking truth…: The target had not been re-examined for at least one year prior to the strike, the individual who was supposedly its target never existed and the intelligence was based on rumors. The bomb was dropped anyway. The result: eight bodies… some of them horrifically tiny…; members of a single extended family, the Asoarkas, five of them children — including two infants.

“Had they been Israeli citizens, the state would have moved heaven and earth to avenge their blood… but Moad Mohamed Asoarka was only a 7-year-old Palestinian boy who lived and died in a tin shack, … whose life was as cheap and as brief as that of a butterfly; his killer was a celebrated pilot.

“It was a massacre. No one will be punished for it.”