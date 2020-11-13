Mailbag: Israel is only the latest conqueror

The Jewish peace group B’Tselem reports that this year Israel has broken a four-year record in the number of Palestinian homes demolished.

The most recent demolition is only one example: When reporters were focused on the U.S. election, Israel used the time to destroy a Palestinian village, Khirbet Humsah, making 73 people, 41 of them children, homeless.

They were Bedouins, living as they have lived for centuries, in tents and shacks with lots of animal pens. A 48-year-old shepherd had lived there all his life, so it was an established community.

Humsah isn’t the only community demolished; it’s an ongoing policy of Israel.

Israel is trying to “Judaize” the area, either by forcing Palestinians out of their Jerusalem-stone homes at gunpoint and then marching a Jewish family in behind them, or by demolishing Palestinian homes, leaving people without shelter from the winter.

Israel started doing that in 1947, driving Palestinians out with only the clothes on their backs, giving their beautiful homes to Jewish refugees. There were death marches to Jordan or Lebanon, many rapes and massacres (read Benny Morris’ early writings). Rabbi Michael Lerner also documents that period.