Mailbag: Is universal health care better?

Do you really want universal health care? Maybe it would be wise if you could actually speak with someone that is living in Canada.

A while back we were in a Eugene hospital visiting a friend who had heart issues. In the waiting room we met a lady from Canada. She and her husband were going home to Canada after a trip to Arizona. He had a heart attack and was in surgery. She told us, "Thank God it happened here instead of Canada, or he would most likely have died waiting to see a doctor." We have friends from Canada that still have relatives there, and it is still the same story.

Universal health care may be better for some — some doctors, some people — but overall will it be? Will there be enough doctors and other health care workers to care for everyone? Perhaps those who want universal health care should speak to those that live in Canada, especially older Canadians. It seems care in Canada is rationed by age.

And one more thought: How is this funded? Doctors, nurses and other health care workers don't work for free. How much more in taxes?

Free sounds good, but remember there is no such thing as free. Someone always pays.

Don Drum

Lebanon

